NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 9 bold offseason trade targets for Los Angeles Lakers
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we take an early look at a few potential bold trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.
1. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
It should come as little to no surprise to see that Donovan Mitchell is the ultimate pipe dream option for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the offseason. In an ideal scenario, Mitchell would let the Cleveland Cavaliers know that he doesn't plan on re-signing with the team and would be allowed (along with his team) to explore trades. That potential scenario could lead straight to the Lakers. And on paper, Mitchell would be a great option next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Of course, there's no guarantee that Mitchell even wants to leave Cleveland. In fact, according to a recent report, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is quite confident that Mitchell is going to end up signing an extension with the team this offseason. Whether or not that ends up happening remains to be seen but his confidence is certainly something something to consider heading into the offseason.
The theoretical addition of Mitchell would make the Lakers an immediate championship contender in the Western Conference. However, that may be the ultimate of bold trade targets for the Lakers this summer.