NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
NBA Trade Rumors: As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we rank the three best trade assets that each team has to offer heading into summer.
As we get deeper and deeper into the NBA Playoffs, the start of the NBA offseason gets closer and closer. For all but four teams participating in the conference finals, the preparation for the offseason has already begun. In this article, we'll try to follow in those footsteps.
With the start of the NBA offseason on the horizon, we rank the top three trade assets that each team will have to operate with this summer.
(Editor's Note: Qualifiable trade assets include players and/or picks that each team would realistically be open to trading at some point in the near future).
Atlanta Hawks
Top trade assets:
1. Trae Young
2. Dejounte Murray
3. 2024 No. 1 overall pick
As the Atlanta Hawks prepare to head into the NBA offseason, this is a team that will have plenty of options to make a big move. Looking at the trade assets that the Hawks will have at their disposal this summer, it all starts with Trae Young. Even though there are some who believe Young's trade value has tanked over the last year or so, he's still one of the best offensive playmakers in the league and I still believe he's going to bring a strong return if he indeed is traded at some point this offseason.
After Young, Dejounte Murray is a player who could be viewed as a premier trade asset for the Hawks this summer. At last year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Hawks decided not to pull the trigger on trading Murray. However, at the very least, they should be able to get at least two future first-round picks in exchange for him this offseason. That's strong value for a team's second-best asset.
Another trade asset that can't be overlooked heading into the offseason is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though this is considered to be a "weak" draft, this is still a strong asset that the Hawks will have in their back pockets this summer.