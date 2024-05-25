NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Golden State Warriors
Top trade assets:
1. Jonathan Kuminga
2. Andrew Wiggins
3. Moses Moody
Even though the Golden State Warriors don't initially plan to blow up their roster this summer, there's still an overwhelming thought that they're at least going to make a move in an attempt to shake up their roster before the start of next season. What the Warriors will end up doing is still unknown, but they will certainly have a few trade pieces to work with if they do explore making a big move. The Warriors' best trade asset at the moment has to be considered Jonathan Kuminga.
Even though Golden State has deemed him untouchable, you'd have to imagine that there is a scenario out there in which the Warriors would consider trading Kuminga. He's been good, but I'm not sure he's completely "off the table" good as a prospect. Andrew Wiggins is another trade asset that could bring a solid return for the Warriors this offseason. Even though his value has taken a tumble recently, he's still a valuable veteran two-way wing that could help a contender.
Checking in at No. 3 is Moses Moody, who perhaps doesn't have the star power that Kuminga has, but could develop into a strong contributor for a playoff team.