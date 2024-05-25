NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Houston Rockets
Top trade assets:
1. Jalen Green
2. Amen Thompson
3. 2025 1st Round Pick
After the big moves that the Houston Rockets made last offseason, it's safe to say that they're going to be one of the teams that many will have their eyes on heading into this summer. And if the Rockets wanted to replicate that heading into this offseason, they certainly have the pieces to do so. At the top of Houston's trade asset list, Jalen Green is a name to keep an eye on. He's continued to have his ups and downs throughout his young career and I believe that if the right deal becomes available, that the Rockets would not hesitate to trade him.
Secondly, Amen Thompson is a player who didn't exactly get an opportunity to show his true worth this past season. The hope is that he's able to make a big jump in his development and that he will be featured more heading into his sophomore season. However, if the Rockets truly desire to compete for a playoff spot this upcoming season, it could prove difficult to find minutes for a young developing player like Thompson. That's why he could be on trade alert this offseason as well.
And lastly, any of the upcoming first-round picks for the Rockets could be valuable on the open market considering they're unlikely to emerge as contenders anytime soon.