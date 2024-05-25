NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Indiana Pacers
Top trade assets:
1. Bennedict Mathurin
2. 2030 1st Round Pick
3. Jarace Walker
After a successful run to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, the Indiana Pacers could be looking to make another move this summer to help the team take a step forward next season. If that is going to be the case, they're going to have to be aggressive heading into the offseason. If they do end up being aggressive this summer, it wouldn't be that surprising to see the Pacers explore the trade market for Bennedict Mathurin.
It was unfortunate that he missed this year's postseason run due to injury, but perhaps there could be a sense that the team could survive by trading him for a more veteran-laden contributor on the wing. If nothing else, it's something to keep an eye on heading into the offseason.
After Mathurin, the Pacers' 2031 first-round pick could be viewed as valuable considering we don't know what this roster is going to look like at that point. Jarace Walker is another player to keep an eye on in terms of the trade market, especially if the team decides to re-sign Obi Toppin.