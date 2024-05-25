NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
LA Clippers
Top trade assets:
1. Norman Powell
2. Terance Mann
3. 2031 1st Round Pick
After falling short of making a deep playoff this season with arguably the most talented roster that they've had in the entire Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tenure, the LA Clippers will have some big decisions to make this offseason. It's still expected for the Clippers to try to keep their core together, but there's at least an outside chance that they could end up making a big move to the roster this offseason.
If they do explore that option, the Clippers have a couple of intriguing pieces that they could dangle on the trade market. At the top, everything has to start with Norman Powell. As he's developed into one of the best six men in the league, Powell does whole value as a core two-way contributor.
Terance Mann is another quality contributor who could have solid value on the trade market this summer. Finally, the Clippers' 2031 first-round pick could be viewed as an intriguing potential trade piece for the Clippers heading into the offseason considering that at that point, this team is going to look a lot different than it does now.