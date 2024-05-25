NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Los Angeles Lakers
Top trade assets:
1. Austin Reaves
2. 2030/2031 1st Round Pick
3. Riu Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market this offseason. With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, this front office is going to do whatever it takes to try to surround him with more talent and attempt to give him the best chance to win another championship. With the Lakers having their sights set on adding another All-Star talent this summer, this is a team that does have significant assets to pull off a deal.
It all starts with Austin Reaves as the team's best trade asset heading into the summer. Reaves has continued to make strives in his game and even though he hasn't emerged as the unanimous star player, he does have the tools to be a foundational contributor in a supporting role or off the bench.
LA's 2030 or 2031 first-round pick could also be considered extremely valuable on the trade market considering that at that point, LeBron James is going to be retired and that there's no guarantee that Anthony Davis will still be around. Rui Hachimura is another asset that the Lakers could find value in this summer.