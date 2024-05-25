NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Milwaukee Bucks
Top trade assets:
1. Khris Middleton
2. Bobby Portis
3. Pat Connaughton
Heading into the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to scramble to try to improve their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. At this point, I'd be shocked if any of those two players were traded this summer. That's not groundbreaking by any means but it's something that needed to be said. That said, after Giannis and Lillard, I believe everything and anything could be on the table for the Bucks heading into the offseason. Especially if they're trying to sell Giannis on the future.
Khris Middleton is not a player that is likely to be traded but also one that might need to be moved if the Bucks are going to look to make a splash this summer. Bobby Portis is another potential contributor who could find himself on the block this summer if Milwaukee is going to upgrade the roster. Portis holds value as a contributor off the bench and as a reliable backup 4.
Pat Connaughton, whose time in Milwaukee could be coming to an end, is another player to keep an eye on as the Bucks head into the offseason as a player who could feast off the bench for a playoff team. If the Bucks are going to make a significant move over the next few months, we'd have to imagine that each of these three players will likely be involved in trade discussions.