NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Minnesota Timberwolves
Top trade assets:
1. 2031 1st Round Pick
2. Karl-Anthony Towns
3. Rudy Gobert
As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to relish during their time in the spotlight this season, this is a team that could enter the offseason on the precipice of something magical. I don't want to say the dynasty word but as long as Anthony Edwards remains healthy and continues to take steps forward in his development, the Wolves are not going anywhere. If Minnesota enters the offseason with the goal of trying to find a long-term supporting star next to Edwards, they do have a couple of interesting paths that they can pursue.
First, the Wolves could trade their 2031 first-round pick which could prove to be valuable considering we don't know what this team is going to look like at that point. Karl-Anthony Towns, despite his humongous contract, could also be viewed as a valuable player on the trade block this summer. With the success that the Wolves have experienced this season, it's not outrageous to say that KAT has elevated his trade value a bit.
And Rudy Gobert's trade value could be at an all-time high after his current playoff run with the Wolves. I don't want to say the big man is back, but Gobert has certainly proven his worth this season in Minnesota.