NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
New Orleans Pelicans
Top trade assets:
1. Brandon Ingram
2. Herbert Jones
3. C.J. McCollum
After three straight seasons in which they have faltered early in the NBA Playoffs or during the NBA Play-In Tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans could end up making a move to reshuffle their roster a bit this offseason. If they do, they could tap into some of their best trade assets to get something done. At the top is Brandon Ingram. As it continues to appear as if the Pelicans are not going to sign him to a contract extension, he emerges as a strong trade asset for New Orleans this offseason. Still just 26 years old and playing at a very high level, it's easy to see why he should be considered one of the team's best trade assets right now.
Herbert Jones is another player that should be considered a strong asset for the Pelicans. At 25 years old, Jones is growing into one of the best and most underrated two-way wings in the league. He may not be a star but he's certainly a strong supporting player that could help the Pelicans if they wanted to make a big move via trade.
And finally, C.J. McCollum still holds fair trade value if the Pelicans wanted to retool the roster in a more youthful manner.