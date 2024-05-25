NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Boston Celtics
Top trade assets:
1. Derrick White
2. 2030 1st Round Pick
3. 2027 1st Round Pick
It's unlikely that the Boston Celtics will head into the NBA offseason with the idea of making many moves if any at all, especially if they end up winning the NBA championship, but they do have a few quality assets available to them heading into the NBA offseason. The first is Derrick White. As a player who will have one year remaining on his contract after this season, White emerges as a player the Celtics will have to make a decision on. He's eligible for a contract extension this summer, but with the way Boston's cap is loaded, there's no guarantee that he'll be re-signed. Because of that, he immediately emerges as arguably the team's top trade asset this summer.
That's not to say Boston is going to explore a trade for White, but it does leave the door open for one. After White, you could probably throw two of the Celtics' future first-round picks – 2027 and 2030. It's hard to imagine any of the first-round picks of the Celtics over the next few years being all that valuable, but that sentiment can change moving forward.
A lot can change in the NBA in a matter of 3-6 years and that's why Boston's 2027 and 2030 first-round picks could prove to be valuable on the open market.