NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
New York Knicks
Top trade assets:
1. Julius Randle
2. 2030 1st Round Pick
3. 2029 1st Round Pick
Some may consider the way the season ended for the New York Knicks as disappointing but with the hope they carry heading into the NBA offseason, this is a team that is likely going to be able to reemerge next season with an even better chance to make another deep run in the NBA Playoffs. During the summer, the Knicks could make a bold move or two to upgrade their roster. If they do so, it's only natural to believe that any one of these three trade assets would be involved in one way or another.
At the top is Julius Randle, who will essentially be an expiring contract (assuming he doesn't sign an extension with the team this offseason). With the way he's played the past two seasons for the Knicks, he could emerge as an appealing trade target for many teams across the league. If the Knicks wanted, they could use this interest to try and add another veteran piece to the roster.
Additionally, a couple of future first-round picks down the line could also prove to be valuable to the Knicks on the trade block. During the years 2029-30, this team will likely look a lot different than it does now. That mystery could inject value in these first-round picks.