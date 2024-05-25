NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Oklahoma City Thunder
Top trade assets:
1. Josh Giddey
2. Lu Dort
3. 2030 1st Round Pick
After finishing as the No. 1 seed in the regular season of the Western Conference, there's a strong case to be made that the Oklahoma City Thunder may be ready to put all the chips at the center of the table this offseason. Adding another veteran star next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be the move that this team needs to emerge as a championship contender once again next season. If the Thunder does decide to explore that option, they have plenty of trade assets that they could use to create quite a compelling offer.
If Oklahoma City does make a big move this offseason, it's almost a given that Josh Giddey would be involved one way or another. He's a talented young player but he may not be a natural fit for the Thunder at the moment. Considering he's not eligible for an extension, he's certainly a player that could be moved this summer.
Lu Dort is another player who could find himself on the outside looking in if the Thunder do explore a splash trade this summer. He's a good two-way player but is not a star foundational piece for Oklahoma City. And, finally, the 2030 first-round pick of the Thunder could be most valuable. With how young and talented OKC is, their draft picks may not be valuable until a few years down the line.