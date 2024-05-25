NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Orlando Magic
Top trade assets:
1. Jonathan Isaac
2. Jalen Suggs
3. 2025 1st Round Pick
As the Orlando Magic prepare to head into the offseason, this is a team that will have to make some big decisions regarding their future. What the Magic have to answer first is whether they believe a duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is strong enough to double down on. If they do believe so, this is a team that should be open for business heading into the offseason. If the Magic is ready to make a move for another veteran star, there are avenues in which the team can accomplish that over the summer.
Jonathan Isaac, who will have one year remaining on his contract heading into next season, could emerge as a prime trade asset for the Magic this year. The talented young big could be viewed as a worthy gamble for many teams across the league. Jalen Suggs is another player who could find himself on the move if a better option arises for Orlando.
And finally, any of the team's future first-round picks could be viewed as valuable, especially if there aren't many believers in this team moving forward.