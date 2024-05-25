NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Phoenix Suns
Top trade assets:
1. Rights to 22nd overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
2. Jusuf Nurkic
3. Eric Gordon
Objectively speaking, it's likely going to be difficult for the Phoenix Suns to drastically improve their roster this offseason. They don't have cap space and have little-to-no trade assets available to them. With that, let's take a look at a few paths that they could end up taking if they truly wanted to make an upgrade to their roster this offseason. Their first avenue to upgrading their roster this summer likely revolves around trading the rights to the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Because of a CBA rule, the Suns would have to trade this pick after a selection takes place.
Even then, in this specific NBA Draft class, the No. 22 overall pick is likely valued on the open market as more of a high second-round pick. After that, Jusuf Nurkic likely represents the Suns' best trade asset on their roster. But still with two years remaining on his contract, the Suns could have a hard time finding a trade partner.
Finally, Phoenix could elect to trade Eric Gordon, who could be viewed as a valuable bench piece for a playoff team. However, any trade of Gordon would have to come after opting into the final year of his contract.