NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Portland Trail Blazers
Top trade assets:
1. Jerami Grant
2. 2025 1st Round Pick
3. 7th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Assuming that the Portland Trail Blazers aren't going to enter the offseason open to trading any of their young core, which would be pretty crazy to do this early in their rebuild, this is a team that could still have appealing trade assets. Starting at the top, if the Blazers wanted to trade Jerami Grant, you'd have to assume that there would be a strong demand for him on the open market. He's still playing at a high level at this point in his career and would be a great help to a contending team looking for a final piece to their championship puzzle.
After Grant, there's a strong argument to be made that the team's 2025 first-round pick is going to be a strong asset. In what is expected to be a strong NBA Draft class, the Blazers are likely going to finish in the lottery again, if not in the top 5. If Portland was looking to make a big splash this offseason, their first-round pick in 2025 could be a huge trade piece.
Finally, owning the 7th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft isn't that terrible of an asset either. Even though this draft class leaves a bit to be desired, the Blazers could still get a solid return if they wanted to trade this pick.