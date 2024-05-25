NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Sacramento Kings
Top trade assets:
1. Harrison Barnes
2. Kevin Huerter
3. 2027 1st Round Pick
The Sacramento Kings are in an odd spot heading into the NBA offseason. They have a strong established core but one that has been unable to take a step forward in their progression as a team. They lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last year and then didn't qualify this year after being bounced in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Heading into the offseason, the Kings could be open for business when it comes to making a move via trade. Of the Kings' "tradable" players on their roster, Harrison Barnes could be considered a prime candidate to help the Kings upgrade their roster via trade.
Barnes is still a quality veteran contributor who could be viewed as a final piece of the championship puzzle for another team, even if it isn't in Sacramento. Even after a down season, I can't entirely believe that Kevin Huerter's trade value has been 100 percent tanked. He could still be viewed as a valuable trade piece for the team.
Then, heading into the future, an asset such as the 2027 first-round pick for the Kings could also prove to be valuable on the trade market considering we don't know what this team's future is at the moment.