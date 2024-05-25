NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Utah Jazz
Top trade assets:
1. Lauri Markkanen
2. 2025 1st Round Pick
3. Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz are another Western Conference team that finds themselves in a bit of mediocrity in the NBA. They aren't bad enough but also aren't quite good enough to make much of a difference. And that's a problem that needs to be solved, hopefully this season. There's one of two ways the Jazz can solve it. They can either double down into a rebuild or make a win-now move. Either way, it could point to an increasingly interesting offseason for the team. If the Jazz is open to a full-blown rebuild of the roster, Lauri Markkanen immediately emerges as the team's best trade asset this summer.
Markkanen is a rising All-Star in the league and is just entering the prime years of his career. Because of the team's uncertainty moving forward, the team's 2025 first-round pick could also prove to be a valued trade chip for the team this offseason.
I also don't believe Jordan Clarkson should be overlooked as an asset if he finds his way to the trade block this summer either. Still a player who could provide much value as a sixth man, Clarkson could emerge as a popular trade target this summer.