NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Brooklyn Nets
Top trade assets:
1. Mikal Bridges
2. 2029 Unprotected 1st Round Pick (via PHO)
3. Dorian Finney-Smith
The Brooklyn Nets are another team that is unlikely to emerge as a seller this offseason, and reports indicate that the Nets have high hopes of adding a star player this summer. But if the Nets did want to explore trading some of their premier assets, there's a case to be made that they could find some true value in exchange on the open market. At the top Mikal Bridges emerges as a potential asset that could change the entire future for the Nets. If Bridges would become available, he'd cause an all-out bidding war on the open market as the Nets' top trade asset heading into the offseason.
After Bridges, the 2029 unprotected first-round pick (via Phoenix) that the Nets own could be viewed as a premier trade asset. Especially with how bleak the Suns' future looks after Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal either partways or retire, this is an asset that holds plenty of value on the open market.
And third, Dorian Finney-Smith is a player that emerges as a truly valuable trade asset for the Nets. If Brooklyn wants, they could probably get a first-round pick or two in exchange for DFS on the trade market.