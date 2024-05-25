NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Washington Wizards
Top trade assets:
1. Kyle Kuzma
2. 2nd overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
3. 2025 1st Round Pick
Entering their first full offseason of their rebuild, the Washington Wizards certainly have some interesting trade pieces to work with as they look to establish a foundation for the future. Sitting at the top of their asset list is Kyle Kuzma. A player that is likely going to find his way back on the trade block this offseason, the Wizards should be able to get a strong return for Kuzma on the open market if they do end up pulling a trigger on a deal this offseason. Kuzma is in the prime years of his career and could be viewed as a missing piece in the frontcourt for a contender looking for offensive help.
The Wizards were also blessed with the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. While it's unfortunate this is the draft that the Wizards get a top 3 pick, there's still value in having the second choice at any prospect in this class.
Washington's 2025 first-round pick could also prove to hold much value on the trade market. Under the assumption that the Wizards may end up taking a step back before they take one forward, this 2025 pick could loom large in the team's future plans.