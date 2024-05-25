NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Charlotte Hornets
Top trade assets:
1. 2025 1st Round Pick
2. No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
3. Grant Williams
As the Charlotte Hornets continue to slowly progress in the early stages of their rebuild, it's easy to see why there are many intriguing trade assets that they have on their roster heading into the NBA offseason. At the top of the trade assets, you have to consider the 2025 first-round pick atop the list of valuable assets for the Hornets moving forward. Of course, this is under the assumption that the Hornets wouldn't be willing to trade LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller.
This pick could put to be valuable considering the 2025 NBA Draft is expected to be much stronger than this year's and the fact that the Hornets are unlikely to make a big jump in the Eastern Conference next season. Checking in as the team's second-most valuable trade asset is the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Even in a "weak" draft, having a top-10 pick proves to be valuable considering they will have a good shot to take a gamble on a high-ceiling player. Grant Williams is another trade asset that shouldn't be overlooked as the Hornets could probably get a future first-round pick and/or a young player in exchange for him on the open market.