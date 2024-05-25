NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Cleveland Cavaliers
Top trade assets:
1. Donovan Mitchell
2. Darius Garland
3. Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one team that could end up dictating just how chaotic this offseason ends up being. And all eyes remain on Donovan Mitchell as the start of the offseason quickly approaches. But his contract situation aside, it's clear that he will be the team's best trade asset this summer. If the Cavs are forced or decide to trade him, his return value will be through the roof. As the team's second-best trade asset, Darius Garland remains a player who could be moved in the event that Mitchell ends up signing a long-term contract extension with the team.
Even though Garland hasn't blossomed into an All-Star player just yet, he's still one of the better young guards in the league and would bring a huge return for Cleveland if a deal were to happen. A third trade asset that could find his way to the trade block this offseason is Jarrett Allen.
As the Cavs continue to get more and more comfortable with handing over the reins of the frontcourt to Evan Mobley, Allen is a player who could find himself on the outside looking in when it comes to the long-term build of this team.