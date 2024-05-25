NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason

Sir Charles in Charge
Dallas Mavericks

Top trade assets:
1. P.J. Washington
2. Tim Hardaway Jr.
3. Josh Green

Heading into the NBA offseason, if the Dallas Mavericks have any hopes of improving their roster, they could have a tough time doing so. They don't have much draft capital to trade. In fact, they don't have any eligible future first-round picks to move. In addition to that, the Mavs don't have a ton of young promising talent either. However, there are a few trade assets that the Mavs could explore moving this summer if they do intend on trying to reshuffle their supporting cast a bit.

Sitting at the top of their trade asset pile is P.J. Washington. Even though it would be shocking for the Mavs to trade Washington this summer, especially with the way he's played in this postseason, he does offer Dallas the best chance to significantly improve the roster this offseason.

Aside from Washington, it's going to be tough to sell other teams on their assets that comprises of Tim Hardaway Jr., who will be entering the final year of his deal, and Josh Green. It's a good thing the Mavs figured out how to make the Luka Docic-Kyrie Irving dynamic work.

