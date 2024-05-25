NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Denver Nuggets
Top trade assets:
1. Michael Porter Jr.
2. 2031 1st Round Pick
3. Christian Braun
It was a bit shocking, to say the least, that the Denver Nuggets' season and title defense ended at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Had you said that sentence before the start of this season, you probably would've been laughed out of the room. Nevertheless, the Wolves emerged as a serious threat and are a worthy Western Conference finalist.
Looking at what the Nuggets could do heading into the offseason, it's hard to predict what the next move for the team will be. If they do want to make a big splash this offseason, you'd have to imagine that Michael Porter Jr. is the one player of their big four that they're most likely to trade. That's why he sits atop the team's top-ranked assets heading into the NBA offseason.
After MPJ, you have to look at the 2031 first-round pick of the Nuggets as the second-best asset that Denver has in their back pocket. In 2031, there's a good chance that this core will be broken up and Nikola Jokic is no longer playing in the NBA. If that does end up happening, it's easy to see how this draft pick could be extremely valuable on the market. Checking in at No. 3 is an enticing young rotational contributor, Christian Braun.