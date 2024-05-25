NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Detroit Pistons
Top trade assets:
1. 2025 1st Round Pick
2. Jaden Ivey
3. No. 5 overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
If the Detroit Pistons wanted to make a big move this offseason, they certainly have the pieces to do so. The big question is whether or not the Pistons are willing to push all their chips into the center of the table in order to score a win-now contributor. While that question remains to be answered, looking at what types of trade chips the Pistons will have this summer, it's easy to be excited about their possibilities.
As their No. 1 ranked trade asset, the 2025 first-round pick that the Pistons own has to be considered a premier piece. Assuming that the Pistons aren't going to make a huge move up the Eastern Conference standings this upcoming season, this pick has to be considered extremely valuable on the trade market. Even more so when you consider that next year's NBA draft is expected to be a whole lot stronger than this year's.
At No. 2, the Pistons have Jaden Ivey, a once-promising young guard that could still have strong value as a project on the open market. And finally, at No. 3, the Pistons do own the fifth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though it's considered a "weak" class, there is still value value in this selection.