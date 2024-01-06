NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings named as 'serious suitor' for Pascal Siakam
With the trade talks ramping up, the Sacramento Kings could emerge as big winners at the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Sacramento Kings are reportedly emerging as a serious suitor for Pascal Siakam.
Over the next few weeks, Pascal Siakam is going to be one of the bigger names driving the NBA trade cycle. The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is February 8 and there's an overwhelming belief that Siakam is going to be moved before then.
The All-Star forward is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game so far this season with the Raptors. In the final year of his contract, it's looking more and more like he's going to be on the move sooner rather than later.
The big question for the Toronto Raptors is whether or not they're going to get the right return they'd like to see and where he eventually gets traded to. In a vacuum, you'd have to assume that the trade market for Siakam is going to be strong. The next few weeks should be a great indication of that either way.
A surprise suitor has emerged for Pascal Siakam
According to a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors are "ramping up" trade talks centered around Siakam and the Sacramento Kings are suddenly a "serious suitor" for the All-Star forward. Whether or not the Kings can close the deal on Siakam remains to be seen, but it's becoming quite clear that they're going to be in the conversation (at the very least).
This recent reporting lines up with the whispers a few weeks ago that stated the Kings would be aggressive heading into the trade deadline. The team clearly feels as if they're one big move away from being a real player in the Western Conference and they've identified Siakam as the difference-maker that can help them make that leap.
The Kings are currently the 5th seed in the Western Conference standings, just three games out of the second seed. With the way Sacramento has played so far this season, it's not outlandish to believe that the addition of Siakam could go a long way in cementing the Kings as a legit contender in the West.
Even if they figure out how the swing a deal for Siakam, there will still be non-believers in the upstart Kings. But this is the type of move that could go a long way in propelling this team toward a deep run in the playoffs.
The next few weeks should prove to be interesting and all eyes are now squarely on Siakam.