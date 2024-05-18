NBA Trade Rumors: Surprise West contender could shake up Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes
NBA Trade Rumors: A Western Conference contender could emerge to shake up the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes this offseason.
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA offseason, Donovan Mitchell continues to be the one name that seemingly every team in the NBA is keeping a close eye on. At this point, you'd have to imagine he's one very big domino that will create aftershocks across the league.
Even though there's recent optimism that Mitchell could end up signing a long-term extension this offseason, that's far from a guarantee. And if he doesn't, there's this overwhelming belief that he could hit the trade block this offseason.
When speaking about teams that are naturally going to be interested in possibly seeking a trade for Donovan Mitchell, ESPN's Zach Lowe mentioned the usual suspect list of the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets. Interestingly, Lowe also threw in the New Orleans Pelicans as a team to watch if Mitchell hits the trade block this summer.
The New Orleans Pelicans have a flurry of trade ammo at their disposal
The Pelicans could add an interesting wrinkle to the supposed Mitchell sweepstakes this summer considering not only do they have an intriguing core already in place with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, but also plenty of future first-round picks to use in a potential deal.
Heading into the offseason, the Pelicans have 10 first-round picks over the next seven years. More specifically, seven are potentially coming their way in the next four years. In other words, the Pelicans could be open for business. If they wanted, New Orleans could trade upwards of six first-round picks this summer. Of course, the Pelicans are unlikely to move that many in any one deal, but they could if they wanted to.
That means the Pelicans could put together a crazy offer of 4-5 future first-round picks in exchange for Mitchell if they needed to beat out any other deal on the table. That should be a scary scenario for any team looking to win a potential bidding war for Mitchell. Add in the fact that it's been rumored the Pelicans could be primed to make a big move via trade this offseason, and the perfect storm could be coming for New Orleans.
If New Orleans wanted to create a big 3 of Mitchell, Ingram, and Zion, there's a path toward getting there. And that's something that could throw a huge twist in a possible bidding war for Mitchell that may or may not happen this offseason.
The Pelicans have all the ingredients to make a big move via trade. The big question is, will they identify Mitchell as the star player they want to go all-in for?