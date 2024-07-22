NBA Trade Rumors: Targeting an old name could extend championship window for Lakers
NBA Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers may need to explore the idea of targeting an old name via trade in an attempt to extend championship window.
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season with a new head coach (JJ Redick) and equally new hopes. However, with how little movement there has been in an attempt to improve the roster, you can't help but wonder if the front office could begin to push their efforts over the course of the next few weeks.
And if that does end up being the case, could some of their more aggressive efforts lead them toward a point where they may have to open their horizons of potential targets? Recent reporting suggests the Lakers have had no interest in the idea of acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. However, at this point, you can't help but wonder if targeting the old name could go a long way in extending this team's current championship window.
Should the Los Angeles Lakers be open to targeting Brandon Ingram?
In theory, it's easy to see why the Lakers may not be jumping to the idea of targeting Ingram via trade. The history between the two sides may not be in a great place. But on the other hand, Ingram could be exactly what the Lakers need in order to help raise their ceiling heading into this season and also extend the team's current championship window.
Even though Ingram has struggled throughout his career as a clear No. 1 option, that's not exactly the role he would be asked to play in Los Angeles. Sure there would be times he would have to take the reins as the No. 1 offensive option for the Lakers, but that would be a completely different type of role considering he'd be playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
In a vacuum, Ingram would be a huge help to LeBron and AD at this point in their careers, especially when it comes to taking significant pressure off of them on the offensive end of the floor. Even though there could be some natural awkwardness to the idea of it all, there are very few basketball reasons why the Lakers shouldn't be open to targeting Ingram.
But perhaps there are financial reasons why the Lakers aren't ultimately willing to go down that path. If that is indeed the case, that's pretty understandable. However, if the Lakers are serious about reemerging next season as contenders, they shouldn't be that closed off to the idea of pursuing a trade for Ingram.