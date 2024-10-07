NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz clearly were never serious about trading Walker Kessler
NBA Trade Rumors: A high asking price for Walker Kessler suggests the Utah Jazz were never serious about trading him this offseason.
The Utah Jazz seemingly entered the offseason open and willing to make certain changes to their roster. However, in the end, one of the biggest moves made by the team all summer involved signing Lauri Markkanen to a monster contract extension with the team.
Aside from the Markkanen drama, one of the other bigger storylines that drove the offseason for the Jazz revolved around Walker Kessler. After whispers that the Jazz were shopping him, nothing would come to fruition. And now, there is some truth that has emerged on that front that could go a long way in clarifying things.
According to a recent report, the Jazz was seeking two future first-round draft picks in exchange for Kessler. For a player who is still coming into his own as a center, that's a pretty insane asking price. And leads me to believe one thing.
Will the Utah Jazz change course on Walker Kessler?
If this report is indeed accurate, it would suggest to me that the Jazz were simply never serious about trading Kessler this offseason. That's not exactly surprising considering the Jazz have never seemed like a desperate team to sell. Even though they are very much rebuilding, they haven't made that pivot toward selling off players on their roster just yet.
And it may never come. However, especially for a player like Kessler, I can't help but wonder if that may not change. After exercising the team option, Kessler has just two years remaining on his contract. If the Jazz don't re-sign him to a contract extension next summer, he'll be one pace to hit the restricted free agent market after the 2025-26 season. Even though the Jazz would still own his rights, that's not where they want to be.
Considering that he took a slight downtick in production and efficiency during his sophomore season, it's only natural for the Jazz to be indecisive about his future with the team. That means this season, his third year in the league, will prove to be increasingly important for his future.
If he does get off to a slow start or his role with the team isn't what it has been through the first two seasons, I wonder if the Jazz may want to revisit moving Kessler at the trade deadline. If nothing else, Kessler is certainly a name to keep an eye on