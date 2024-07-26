NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz find surprisingly limited market for Jordan Clarkson
As the Utah Jazz continue to weigh the possibility of trading Lauri Markkanen, there are other personnel decisions that likely have to be made as well. Because if the Jazz does end up trading Markkanen, there are no more arguments - the team is clearly headed down the path of a full-blown rebuild. At that point, the Jazz would then move forward with trading other veterans on their roster.
One particular veteran that the Jazz could already be preparing to trade, no matter what happens on the Markkanen front, is Jordan Clarkson. A player that was surprisingly re-signed last season, the expectation was that Utah was going to trade him at some point either way. However, in what has come as somewhat of a shock to the Jazz, the team has found little to no market for the veteran shooting guard.
If the Jazz does move forward with trading Markkanen, not being able to find Clarkson a new home could certainly complicate things for the team. But this is the gamble that Utah made when they decided to re-sign him last offseason. At least for now, they may be "stuck" with Clarkson until the next trade wave - which will probably happen at the NBA Trade Deadline.
What will the Utah Jazz do next?
At least for now, the Jazz are one of the bigger players heading into this next phase of the NBA offseason. With things quieting down across the league, one of the bigger storylines that remains revolves around whether Utah will trade Markkanen. If that decision is made, it could lead to other domino effect moves across the league.
But until a decision is made on Markkanen one way or another, the league could be in somewhat of a standstill. The Jazz can control the way how chaotic the rest of the offseason is from this point forward.
The good news for the Jazz is that they have options. They're not "stuck" in a way where they HAVE to make a certain move at this point. What they do have to do is decide how they want to proceed forward. And, admittedly, that's not going to be an easy task to pull off.
Making a decision that will impact the next 3-5 years for the franchise won't be easy. That's what the Jazz's decision-makers will be doing over the next few weeks.