NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz looking to move on from John Collins experiment
The Utah Jazz are hoping they can find a new home for John Collins ahead of the trade deadline.
After a disappointing start to the season, the Utah Jazz could have some big questions they'll need to answer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The biggest problem that the Jazz have when it comes to their roster construction is that their most talented player on the roster is going to be 27 years old by the end of the season.
The majority of the rest of the roster is littered with young, unproven talent. Aside from that, the Jazz is also looking to move several other veterans on their roster - with the biggest priority being moving off from a player the team elected to experiment with this season - John Collins.
There are recent rumblings that the Jazz is looking to move on from Collins ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Averaging 15 points and nine rebounds per game this season, he's been somewhat of a disappointment for Utah.
The Utah Jazz could be big players at the NBA Trade Deadline
According to a recent report, it's not just Collins that the Jazz are interested in moving on from. Per another report, the Jazz is also open to trading several other players on their roster including Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan Clarkson.
It's not that surprising the Jazz is open to trading Collins. They took a gamble on him during the offseason in what will be remembered as a salary dump move on the part of the Hawks and it simply hasn't paid off for Utah. The hope was that a fresh start and a change of scenery would do Collins good and it simply hasn't. Or, at the very least, the Jazz haven't been the fresh start that Collins has needed.
At just 26 years old, it's almost impossible to believe that there isn't another team in the league that will be willing to take a flier on Collins. Especially considering that at one point earlier in his career, he proved to be an effective player in the league.
However, what complicates this entire scenario is the fact that he's due roughly $53 million over the next two seasons. I'm not sure if there's any team that will willingly take on these final two years of this contract.
But, again, it just takes one. It seems that the Jazz is intent on finding that one team ahead of the trade deadline.