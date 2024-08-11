NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
NBA Trade Rumors: Taking an early look at what teams can do if they get off to rough starts ahead of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.
The busiest part of the NBA offseason is over, the Olympics are in the books, and the league's schedule for the 2024-25 season is slated to be released soon. With hope at an all-time high across the league, it's only natural to begin to look ahead toward the new season.
We'll do just that with a bit of a twist. Going team by team, we explore one way- too-early panic-level trade deadline candidate who could be on every team's radar next season.
Atlanta Hawks
2025 trade deadline target: Brandon Ingram
It is quite interesting that the Atlanta Hawks have elected to keep Trae Young on the roster. After a few months of non-stop trade rumors centered around Young, it seemed almost a foregone conclusion that he was going to be dealt at some point this offseason. That hasn't exactly happened so far this summer. That could still change but at this point, it would almost come as a bigger surprise. If this is a sign that the Hawks are going to pivot toward a retooling over a rebuild, perhaps it could push the team toward making somewhat of a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline - one that could involve the team making a move for Brandon Ingram.
As a player who is very much on the trade block, a move for Ingram could give the Hawks a new build around Young and rejuvenate this team. Add in the fact that Zaccharie Risacher, the team's No. 1 overall pick, is unlikely to be ready to start, and this deal would make even more sense.
But that doesn't mean it would be the best path for the Hawks to take.