NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Golden State Warriors
2025 trade deadline target: Kyle Kuzma
After missing out on Lauri Markkanen, the Golden State Warriors are likely going to head into the start of the NBA offseason with their roster as-is. However, if their goal this season is to compete in the Western Conference, you'd have to think that a trade is not going to be an option. Short of Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski making a huge jump in their development, the Warriors are going to have to make a splash move if they want to compete with the rest of the conference contenders.
And even then, there may not be a trade out there that would significantly raise Golden State's ceiling this season. But one panic NBA Trade Deadline move that could be on Golden State's radar is one that involves making a move for Kyle Kuzma. With where the Washington Wizards are in their rebuild, there's a good chance Kuzma will find his name back on the trade block this season.
The Warriors could be open to making a move for the offensive-minded Kuzma in an attempt to alleviate some of the pressure off Steph Curry's shoulders - especially after parting ways with Klay Thompson this summer.