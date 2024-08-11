NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Houston Rockets
2025 trade deadline target: Brandon Ingram
It was quite surprising that the Houston Rockets didn't make a win-now move to upgrade their roster this summer. With how they operated last offseason, you would've thought that the Rockets would've had another move or two up their sleeves. In the end, they stood pat and used the NBA Draft to help add another young player to their developmental program. However, it could only be a matter of time before the Rockets feel the need to make a big splash move, perhaps at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.
If it becomes clear that Kevin Durant isn't going to be on the table in the near future, the Rockets could pivot toward another dynamic wing player who is clearly on the trade block at the moment. And that's Brandon Ingram. From a talent perspective, he could be a good fit for the Rockets and what they're building. It's the contractual price tag that comes with this move that could be a turn-off.
Nevertheless, if the Rockets do find themselves in a desperate spot, Ingram could be considered a trade target they seriously consider making a move for at the NBA Trade Deadline.