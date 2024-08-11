NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Indiana Pacers
2025 trade deadline target: Cameron Johnson
Even after making the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, the Indiana Pacers could find themselves in a place where they're fighting for a top 4 seed this season. Looking at their roster, they could have the need for another guard/wing position contributor. One player who is clearly on the trade block that Indiana could attempt to make a move for at the NBA Trade Deadline is Cameron Johnson. A team that has been interested in wings in the past, I don't believe that a trade for Johnson is completely off the table for Indiana.
Considering the strides they made this past season, targeting a wing type like Johnson could be another piece to their potential championship puzzle. At this point, it doesn't make much sense for the Pacers to be passive. With how much they've invested in the recent moves for Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the time for this team to win is now.
Even though Johnson is not necessarily the ideal trade target for the Pacers, he could emerge as a viable candidate for the team at the deadline. At the very least, he's a name to keep a close eye on if Indiana explores upgrading their depth at all via trade.