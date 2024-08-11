NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Los Angeles Lakers
2025 trade deadline target: Jerami Grant
At least for now, it doesn't appear as if the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make any sort of move before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. That could change but with the way the recent reporting has gone, it would be shocking if something changed drastically on the Lakers' trade front. In that event, the Lakers are basically hoping health and a small tweak to the rotation will help this team reemerge this season as a fresh contender in the Western Conference. I don't believe that will happen and expect the Lakers to be faced with a big decision leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.
If that's the way it ends up playing out, the Lakers could be looking to make any sort of change at the deadline. It could lead to a potential "panic" move in trying to pry Jerami Grant away from the Portland Trail Blazers (assuming he's still on their roster at that point).
The Lakers could feel the pressure to make a move at the trade deadline and Grant seems - and feels - as the most logical of trade targets for the team.