NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Memphis Grizzlies
2025 trade deadline target: Clint Capela
With the way the Memphis Grizzlies have operated this offseason, it's clear that they believe in Zach Edey as the long-term answer at the center position. If they didn't believe he could develop into that type of role, he wouldn't never been selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But there could be a scenario in which he's simply not ready to play big minutes in the NBA. If that does end up happening, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Grizzlies make some sort of "panic" move ahead of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline in an attempt to find a new starting center.
Clint Capela, a player who will likely be shopped at some point this season by the Atlanta Hawks, would make sense as a natural trade suitor for the Grizzlies as they explore ways to solidify their frontcourt if Edey is not ready to take a big role this season.
I'm not sure if the Grizzlies would be willing to make such a rash move but there could be a point where they fall into a desperate spot with how the Western Conference standings are shaping.