NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Miami Heat
2025 trade deadline target: Zach LaVine
After an inactive offseason, it’s pretty clear that the Miami Heat have the intention of heading into the new season with the hopes of health and another year of development being the key to improvement moving forward. Whether or not that will end up working out for the team remains to be seen. But if the Heat gets to the midway point of the season and realizes that the Eastern Conference has improved so much that it needs to make some sort of splash move before the NBA Trade Deadline, there is one panic move that I could envision the Heat considering. And it's one for Zach LaVine.
Considering his lowly trade market at the moment, it’s a move that the Heat could end up considering if they do get into a desperate state. It may not be a move that solves all their issues, but sometimes any change ends up being a good change.
And if the Heat trusts its developmental system and culture, it should believe that it could help salvage LaVine's career and reputation.