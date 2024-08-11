NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Milwaukee Bucks
2025 trade deadline target: Gary Payton II
Like a few other contenders across the league, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t made many improvements to their roster this offseason. They did get lucky in their pursuits of Gary Trent Jr., who ended up signing a prove-it deal with the team, but there are still some very big questions about how this roster is built heading into next season. One of the biggest revolves around their thin backcourt.
Even though Damian Lillard is one of the most dynamic guards in the league when he is healthy and playing at the top of his game, there weren’t many times this past season in which the Bucks could comfortably say that. Add in the fact that there are concerns about his overall defensive ability and it could lead the Bucks toward making a splash move at the trade deadline.
Depending on how the Golden State Warriors end up operating heading into next season, one potential trade that could arise for the Bucks is Gary Payton II. As a player who feasts on the defensive end of the floor, Payton could be viewed as a combo guard who could work opposite Lillard.