NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Minnesota Timberwolves
2025 trade deadline target: Cole Anthony
Fresh off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, whether they want it or not, there is going to be a ton of pressure on the shoulders of the Minnesota Timberwolves heading into next season. They’re going to be considered one of the favorites to emerge from the West and the hope is that they will be able to pick up where they left off. However, that’s not going to be a guarantee. One of the bigger concerns that the Wolves could have heading into the start of the season is their depth behind Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards.
With a lack of depth in the backcourt, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Minnesota target a guard heading into the trade deadline. Even though the Wolves made the big move for Rob Dillingham at the 2024 NBA Draft, there’s no guarantee that he’s going to be prepared or equipped to be a ready-to-play contributor this season.
Because of that, it could open the door for the Wolves to target a player like Cole Anthony, whose future with the Orlando Magic could be uncertain. For better or worse, Anthony would give the Wolves some added depth in the backcourt and could give him a fresh start at this point in his career.