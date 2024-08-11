NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
New Orleans Pelicans
2025 trade deadline target: Clint Capela
At this point, it’s almost impossible to predict how the New Orleans Pelicans are going to operate heading into the start of the season, On the one hand, there is still somewhat of an expectation that they’re going to trade Brandon Ingram, or at least attempt to. That said, from all recent indications, it seems that he’s at the very least going to start the season on the team's roster. But no matter what ends up happening with Ingram, the Pelicans have some other issues on their roster.
The biggest of which comes at the center position. I can’t imagine that the Pelicans are going to want to play small ball on a long-term basis in which Zion Williamson is starting at the center position. Because of that, it will be important for this team to find somewhat of a stopgap at some point before the start of the season.
One potential candidate who could be on the Pelicans' radar at the NBA Trade Deadline, if they don't solve the issue before, is Clint Capela. As a player who will likely find himself on the trade block for much of this season, Capela would emerge as a natural trade target for a team like the Pelicans who may end up being in win mode this season.