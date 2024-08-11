NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Boston Celtics
2025 trade deadline target: Robert Williams III
There may not be many holes on the Boston Celtics roster at the moment but if there's one area of concern that should be monitored is the center position. With the reports that Kristaps Porzingis isn't going to be ready for action at the start of the season, the Celtics may need to address the center position at some point before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. Assuming Al Horford is going to be the starter, all the Celtics have behind him in terms of depth is Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman.
No matter when KP is ready to return to action, it would make sense for the Celtics to look to address the position. One old face who could very much find himself on the trade block that would make sense for Boston is Robert Williams III. If he can get healthy, he's a player who could play a big role for a contender.
Considering the Celtics won't need him to be a starter, Williams could emerge as a strong force for the team off the bench if they were able to get a deal done with the Portland Trail Blazers.