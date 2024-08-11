NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
New York Knicks
2025 trade deadline target: Walker Kessler
For as talented as the New York Knicks may be on paper, and the fact that they’re likely going to emerge as one of the second-tier favorites in the Eastern Conference this season, I still can’t overlook the potential loss that Isaiah Hartenstein is going to have on this teams frontcourt depth. Even though Hartenstein wasn’t the long-term starter for the Knicks, he did play a huge role for the team off the bench. And in the time that Mitchell Robinson was out due to injury, Hartenstein was able to fill that starting role without the team missing a beat.
His true value was very much evidenced during the Knicks' playoff run this past season. There were many times in which he would spark the team with his energy and effort in the frontcourt. But without Hartenstein on the roster heading into the season, the Knicks are going to be very thin in the frontcourt. One injury to Robinson, and the Knicks could be starting a very experienced (and unproven) player at the center position.
One young project who could make a ton of sense for what the Knicks is Walker Kessler. Still on his rookie deal, Kessler has the youth and potential that would make for a great backup center at this point in his career.