NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Oklahoma City Thunder
2025 trade deadline target: Andrew Wiggins
The Oklahoma City Thunder made two of the bigger splashes this offseason. First, they acquired Alex Caruso via trade after the decision to part ways with Josh Giddey. Then, the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks in free agency. Heading into the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, the Thunder may not be done making moves in an attempt to solidify their stance among the Western Conference contenders. One position the Thunder could look to address is the small forward spot. One natural trade candidate who could make sense for the Thunder is Andrew Wiggins.
Though it wouldn't be a move that wouldn't come without its risks, there's a scenario in which Wiggins is rejuvenated by playing with the young Thunder. Whether OKC would be willing to take that level of risk remains to be seen, but it could be on the table at the deadline.
OKC is close to emerging as a championship favorite in the league. However, I still believe the Thunder may be a year or two and a move or two away from breaking through in the West.