NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Orlando Magic
2025 trade deadline target: Trae Young
There's an argument to be made that the Orlando Magic signed the best two-way guard on the free-agency market this summer. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be able to make a huge impact on the team this season. However, there are still big questions about the team's point guard position. For as good as their young duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner has been in the past two seasons, they do have a need in terms of finding a lead guard that could help on the playmaking front.
I can't help but wonder if there's a scenario that plays out this season in which the Magic would be open to considering a move for Trae Young, who could very well still find himself on the trade market. It's unfortunate for the Magic to still have this issue with how much they've invested in the backcourt in recent drafts. Young could easily be the answer to it all.
Would the Magic want to go down that path? It remains to be seen. But, at least in a vacuum, there's no question that a core four of Young, Banchero, and Wagner could be increasingly intriguing.