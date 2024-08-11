NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Philadelphia 76ers
2025 trade deadline target: Grant Williams
The Philadelphia 76ers have completely revamped their roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Their offseason retooling of the roster was punctuated by the signing of Paul George. But even with all the good moves that the Sixers have made, there are still questions about the power forward position next to Embiid. Unless the Sixers plan on starting PG at the power forward position, which doesn't seem like the long-term answer, there's a chance Philly could end up starting Caleb Martin at the position.
Even that may not be a wise long-term plan for the Sixers. If they find themselves in the market for another versatile wing who could play the power forward position, Grant Williams could make a ton of sense for the team. Williams may be more of a stopgap for the Charlotte Hornets at this point in their respective paths.
Williams would make much more sense for the Sixers. Whether they could find a deal that makes sense remains to be seen, but it's something to keep an eye out for heading into the deadline.