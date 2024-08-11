NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Phoenix Suns
2025 trade deadline target: Bobby Portis
Let me preface all this by saying that the Phoenix Suns don't have much financial flexibility at all. In fact, there's probably a good chance that they won't be able to make any deals at the NBA Trade Deadline. However, in a perfect world, if there is one trade candidate who would make sense for the Suns, it's Bobby Portis. As a player who is likely nearing the end of his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, Portis would fit on the Suns. Phoenix could use every bit of firepower that they can get at this point.
The Suns actually did a great job of making lemonade out of lemons this summer by signing Tyus Jones without much money to spend. Could they do the same in swinging a move for Portis? It would be quite the move for the team if they could find a way to make it happen.
Portis may have worn out his welcome in Milwaukee but when he's playing at his peak, he can be considered one of the better energy-injecting big men in the NBA. That's a player the Suns could absolutely use as they attempt to continue to build out their championship roster.