NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Portland Trail Blazers
2025 trade deadline target: Onyeka Okongwu
From everything that's been reported of late, it seems as if the Portland Trail Blazers are going to lean into their rebuild even more over the next few months - especially if they do move forward in trading Jerami Grant and/or Anfernee Simons. Looking around the league, if the Blazers are looking to take fliers on young players, there is one big man that they could be intrigued by. And that's Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. I'm not sure if the Hawks would be open to trading him, but the Blazers should be willing to express some interest in him.
Okongwu has shown flashes of potential through his first few years in Atlanta, but he hasn't exactly blossomed into the versatile difference-maker that the Hawks believed he could be when he was originally selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.
If the Blazers believe that Okongwu still has a high enough ceiling, he's certainly a player they could express interest in. Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, those are the types of players the Blazers could end up targeting.