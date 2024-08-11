NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Sacramento Kings
2025 trade deadline target: Dorian Finney-Smith
The Sacramento Kings are heading into a season in which they have to take a step forward before this build gets to a point where it feels they've hit their peak. One more move could help this team accomplish that. One potential trade target for the Kings who could arise is Dorian Finney-Smith. As a player who could help with their frontcourt depth and one who would bring plenty of help on the defensive end of the floor, DFS could end up doing wonders for this team.
DFS would bring added flexibility and would give the Kings options that they don't currently have on their roster. I'm not sure what the Kings would have to give up to make this deal work but DFS could help Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt and would immediately give this defense a jolt it simply doesn't have on their roster.
Is this a move that helps push the Kings deeper into contender status in the West? I'm not sure. But if the Kings do get desperate enough to make another splash move, DFS should be on their shortlist of candidates.