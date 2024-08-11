NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Toronto Raptors
2025 trade deadline target: Nick Richards
The Toronto Raptors are an interesting team to watch heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, one in which I can't confidently predict moving forward. On the one hand, I believe the Raptors are going to slowly continue to build up their roster. At the same time, if we know anything about Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, this is a franchise that also tends to make bold moves at unexpected times. Because of that, who knows what this team may have up its sleeve heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline season.
One young big who could be on their radar is Nick Richards. If the Charlotte Hornets believe in Mark Williams to be their long-term answer at the center position, it could leave Richards' future with the team at an uncertain place. Over the past two seasons, Richards has truly come on from the Hornets. So much so that he deserves a shot to earn a consistent role.
That's where the Raptors could come in. Toronto has Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk on their roster but who knows if either of them will have a long-term future with the team. Maybe there's a fit for Richards in Toronto.